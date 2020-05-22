Michael A. Shore, 88, of Pepper Pike, passed away May 22, 2020. Michael was born on Dec. 6, 1931, in Cleveland to Herman and Genevieve (nee Cohen) Shore, graduated Heights High School and the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School of Business). He also graduated and taught at Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall Law School.
Devoted husband of Kay Shore for 35 years, father of Debbie (Benjamin) George and Steven (Stacey) Shore; and loving grandfather of Nathan Shore, Noah Shore and Eli Shore.
Michael passed the Certified Public Accounting and Bar Exam and was an accomplished CPA and attorney with Shore & Hersch, Shore Shirley and Co. and ultimately merged his practice into Tramer, Shore & Zwick where he enjoyed working until several weeks ago. Michael spent countless hours in accounting and was involved in commercial real estate both as an owner and real estate/tax attorney and was a part time Magistrate for the Shaker Heights Court for several years.
Michael and his family spent many summers at their Chautauqua, N.Y., residence and enjoyed attending lectures at The Chautauqua Institution. Michael enjoyed the Cleveland Orchestra, Ensemble Theatre, The Cleveland Playhouse, playing cards with his Hearts Club and lunches with his “altacocker” friends.
Michael’s love for boating led him to sailing, and over the years he enjoyed his Cal 29’, Flying Scott and boating on Lake Chautauqua.
His zeal for life was contagious and he was always one for a good story or joke. His motto was “what is, is” and that kept him going throughout his later years with health troubles. Michael was a long-time member of Park Synagogue.
A private service was held at Bet Olam Cemetery. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to donate may contribute to the Musical Arts Association (Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall), 11001 Euclid Ave. Cleveland OH 44106, Hospice of the Western Reserve, Bikur Cholim of Cleveland (bikurcholimcleveland.org) or any charity of choice.