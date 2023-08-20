Faye (Novak) Shorr was born on April 19, 1929 to Isador and Ida Novak and passed away Aug. 18, 2023. Her two older brothers, Harry and Sanford, doted on her.
She graduated from Glenville High School in 1947. She married Sheldon Shorr and had one son, David, born in 1955.
When her husband fell ill in 1966, Faye began a long career at ITT Lester Industry as an administrative assistant and office manager where she worked into her seventies. Faye was a bright and tenacious lady who enjoyed traveling, theater and hosting large family gatherings. Later in life, she enjoyed the companionship of Dr. Howard Bubis.
Faye is survived by daughter-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Shorr; three granddaughters, Shaina (Shorr) Boatright, Killian (Shorr) Elfrink, and Joanna (Shorr) Schaffer; three sons-in-law; five great-grand children, a sixth due in October, and many nieces and nephews whom she held dear.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to Coyote Hill, a safe place for children. 9501 W. Coyote Hill Rd. PO Box 1, Harrisburg, MO 65256.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.