Rita Shtull, beloved wife of the Rabbi Jacob Shtull, passed away April 7, 2023.
Loving mother of Dr. Kiva (Penny) Shtull, Simcha Shtull (Rabbi Dan Bridge), Dina Shtull-Leber (Dr. Steve Leber) and Ora Shtull. Devoted grandmother of Moriah, Lila, Ivy, Itamar, Hadar, Asaf, Eliav, Ilanit, Eytan, leor, Noa, Amitai and Carmel. Great-grandmother of Ada, Gabriel, Leanor, Yonatan, Yuli, Nitzan, Meital and Aviv.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream at 1 p.m. April 11 on bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Rita Shtull and click on join livestream.
Shiva will take place in the children’s respected communities.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.