Yetta “Redda” Shubert (nee Turkin), 97, passed away on March 22, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Samuel W. Shubert; devoted mother of Dale (Deeda), Michael (Linda) and Suzy (Ricky) Stone, cherished grandmother of Sean (Julia) Shubert, Lauren (Kenny) Werman, Bryan (Erin) Stone, Jennifer (Glen) Guyuron and Mackenzie Stone; loving great-grandmother of seven and dear sister of the late Jeanette (Albert) Harris.
Yetta was an extraordinary woman whose love and commitment to her family was most important to her. She grew up loving music and filled her life with song as an accomplished vocalist and entertainer. She later had a successful career as a talent agent and manager, record producer and had her own record label. She will always be loved and missed by her family. The valued life lessons she taught us will be treasured and passed on for generations.
Private family funeral services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. No visitation.
Family suggests contributions to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.