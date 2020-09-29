Esther Shudmak, 93, Holocaust survivor. Beloved teacher at Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah Congregation in Youngstown for over 35 years.
Esther was born Feb. 21, 1927, and passed away on Sept. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Julius Shudmak; devoted mother of Leah (Mudi) Sheves of Israel and Rachel (Yaacov) Taxer; loving grandmother Roni Taxer, David (Leah Asher) Taxer and Shai Shevas; dearly loved great-grandmother of Eliana Miriam Taxer; dear sister of Aliza (Shlomo, deceased) Weingarten.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Ohev Tzedek - Shaarei Torah Cemetery, 5245 Glenwood Ave. in Youngstown. To view this service at 10 a.m. Sept. 30, please navigate to bit.ly/3jfXSBx. The family requests no visitation.
