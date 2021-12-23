Rosa Shvartsman, age 82, of Cleveland was born July 8, 1939 in Odessa, Ukraine and passed away on Dec. 23, 2021.
Beloved wife of Yakov Shvartsman (deceased); devoted mother of Edward (Lyubov) Baytler of South Euclid; cherished grandmother of Tanya Baytler.
Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.
Contributions in memory of Rosa may be made to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry (kosherfb.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Shvartsman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.