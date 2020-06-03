Bella Shwarstein (nee Borodyansky), 92 of Beachwood, passed away May 29, 2020.
Born to Samuel and Rose Borodyansky on Jan. 7, 1928, in Kiev, Ukraine, Bella graduated from the Kiev Institute of Teaching with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. While living in Ukraine, she worked for many years as an elementary school teacher.
A Holocaust survivor, Bella arrived in Cleveland in April 1979. After arrival, she went back to school and graduated from Myers College with a degree in accounting. She then worked as a accountant and bookkeeper for Gray Drug, Sherwin Williams and a doctor’s office. She was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Nothing made Bella happier than to be surrounded by her family and friends. At her 90th birthday celebration, she held court, looking regal in her beautifully tailored sequined dress complete with rhinestones and high heels. Bella also believed so strongly that education was the most important step into making this world a better place, she lived it herself by attending college for a second time at age 50 in order to secure work in America.
Bella is survived by her children, Svetlana (Alex) Klayman of Cleveland and Alex (Alla) Shvartshteyn of Cleveland; grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Klayman, Robert Samuel Clay (Brittany Janis), Daniel (Yvonne) Shvartshteyn and Sara Shvartshteyn; and great-grandson, Jacob Shvartshteyn. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Rose; husband of 65 years, Lev Shwarstein; and brother, Semyon Borodyansky.
Services were held May 31 at Zion Memorial Park.