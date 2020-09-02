Laura Siegal was born July 27, 1930. She was the eldest daughter of Joseph and Tillie Boxerbaum and the sister of Arlene Golovan. Laura was a native Clevelander. She was awarded first prize in a national design contest as a teenager and after graduating Cleveland Heights High School, she acquired a degree from the Kardos Fashion Design Institute (Cleveland). She later attended Cleveland College (now Case Western Reserve University) and Ursuline College.
Known professionally as Laura Lane, Laura had a successful career as a radio and television commercial announcer and was the first female radio news anchor at WERE radio, Cleveland. She subsequently conducted “Opinion Line,” a radio talk show and was heard on features for the CBS radio network. To promote the station’s news department, Laura borrowed a luxuriously appointed bus and was driven to New York City.
Using the bus as a studio, she interviewed prominent reporters, including Walter Cronkite, Harry Reasoner, and Mike Wallace. The story was covered by The New York Times in an article with photographs of Laura in the bus. Soon afterward, Laura served as secretary of the local AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) chapter.
In 1948, Laura was married to Murray Schneider (deceased), teacher, professor of education, and gave birth to two sons, her first child, Kelly (deceased), and Kirk. Each was born on her birthday and following Kirk’s birth, were featured in the local newspaper.
Laura’s interests were the performing and visual arts, travel and reading. She is a former trustee of the Great Lakes Theater Festival, an honorary trustee of the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Boca Raton Museum of Art.
In 1975, Laura married Alvin Siegal (deceased), owner of a mortgage banking company. After their marriage, Laura became the advertising director for his company. Together, Alvin and Laura established and supported a resident-operated radio station at Menorah Park. They also provided an endowment fund for the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies, which became an institution named in their honor.
Laura and Alvin are the parents of two sons, Kirk and Michael; and have four grandchildren, Cathryn, Justine, Lindsey, and Benjamin; and five great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Jeremiah, Reuben, Asher and Henry.
The family had a private funeral and requests donations go to the Laura and Alvin Siegal College of Judaic Studies or Siegal Lifelong Learning at Case Western Reserve University.