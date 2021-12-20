Carly Rachel Siegel, 20, beloved daughter of Cathi Sharp Siegel (Tony Frabotta) and Jonathan Siegel (Kathy Spero) passed away suddenly on Dec. 15, 2021.
Dear sister of Carson Siegel; granddaughter of Teana Siegel, Gloria Sharp (deceased) and Dr. Burton Siegel (deceased); niece of Wendy Sharp (Patricia Montes), Adam Siegel, Stephanie (Bill) Hayes and Mark (Bonnie) Scheibner; cousin of Celia and Julian Montes-Sharp, Max and Aaron Siegel, and Hannah Scheibner; step-sister of Samantha and Dara Biarsky and Domenic, Ben, and Ella Frabotta; and friend of too many people to name.
As a young child, Carly had an incredible imagination and loved to write and act in plays. She was involved in Stagecrafters Community Theater for many summers. As she got older, she loved babysitting and spending time with young children, and she volunteered at the Orange Early Childhood Preschool and was a CIT at Orange Lions camp for several years. She loved listening to live music and going to concerts, and developed a passion for drawing when she went away to school. She loved animals and in addition to spending time with her family pets, she helped to transport rescue dogs to their new homes.
Carly loved to travel. She enjoyed a class trip to Denmark in her junior year of high school so much that later that summer she spent six weeks in Germany working as an au pair for a family with two young children. She was passionate about politics and attended the Women’s March in Washington and the March for Science in 2017. After Carly graduated from Orange High School in 2019, she went on to study international relations and public health at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Her plans were sidelined due to COVID-19, and she spent time working and deciding what her next steps would be. Unfortunately, she didn’t get to find out.
Services will be private.
Family will receive friends at the residence of Cathi Siegel, 30600 Jackson Road in Orange. Please go to bit.ly/3IWNdt3 to sign up for a time.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Shatterproof, the National Alliance for Eating Disorders, or Ohio Shorthair Rescue.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Siegel family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.