David Siegel, 77, passed away on July 3, 2022, in Hudson.
David Siegel was born on April 13, 1945, in Cleveland, to Samuel and Gertrude (Greenspun) Siegel.
David made his career as a retail clerk and in restaurant work and he would always help others to the best of his ability.
David was best known for his love of trivia and collecting magnets. He loved to singing and bowling and was known as a great joke teller.
David is survived by many friends and his good friend Jean Beasley.
David is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Gertrude Siegel.
The service for David Siegel will be held at 11 a.m. July 6 at Markillie Cemetery in Hudson. Rabbi Michael Ross of Temple Beth Shalom will officiate.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.