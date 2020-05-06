Elaine Jane Siegel (nee Jaffe), 90 of Menlo Park, Calif., passed away April 24, 2020, in Redwood City, Calif.
Born in Cleveland to Al and Sylvia Jaffe on Dec. 16, 1929, Elaine graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and received an Associate of Arts degree magna cum laude from Cuyahoga Community College. She enjoyed work as an adult education ballroom dance instructor. A past member of Temple Emanu El, Elaine was a member of the Shaker Dance Club and a fifty-year resident of Shaker Heights. She loved ballroom dancing with her husband, Bob. She was an associate of the US Terpsichore Association and the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Lawrence Siegel (Patricia Curtis) of Menlo Park and Stephen Siegel (Ellen) of Great Neck, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Emily Siegel, Lillian Siegel, Alycia Siegel and Jason Siegel. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Robert Siegel, and brother, Arthur Jaffe of Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Funeral services were held April 29 at Lake View Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Elaine can be made to any organization promoting advances in health.