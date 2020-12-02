Jill Leslie Siegel, 46, formerly of Cleveland Heights’ Coventry neighborhood, died Oct. 23, 2020, in Northampton, Mass., after a long struggle with a relentless disease.
She was born on March 22, 1974, to Howard and Verna Siegel in Prince William County, Va. Jill attended Charles F. Brush High School and attended Temple Emanu El. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah. Jill also lived in Silver City, N.M., where she was the hospitality manager and lifetime member at the B.P.O.E. (Elk’s) Club. She was a pioneer in the cannabis industry in Grass Valley, Calif., and retired to Northampton.
She’ll be remembered for her work feeding the homeless, her love of dogs and her sharp wit and joyous laughter.
Jill is survived by many dedicated friends; her brother, David; and her parents, Howard and Verna.
Donations can be made in her memory for scholarships for GUCI camp through Temple Emanu El’s website (teecleve.org).