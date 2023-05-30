Renee L. Siegel (nee Lasky), beloved wife of the late Martin D. Siegel, passed away May 29, 2023.
Loving mother of Robert (Wendy) Siegel, Shari (Rob) Bender and Tami (Adam) Press. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Madison, Danielle, Allison, Emily and Alex. Dear sister of David (Sue, deceased) Lasky.
Graveside services will be held at noon May 31 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at 2111 Acacia Park Drive (Sherri Park Community Room) following services until 8 p.m. May 31.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cancer Society or the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
Friends who are unable to attend the service can view a recording starting June 1 on YouTube and searching Renee Siegel Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.