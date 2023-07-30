Siegler, Rozaine Sue

Rozaine Sue Askin Siegler died on July 27, 2023. She was in her hundredth year, having passed the age of 99 on June 8, 2023.
She was born in 1924 in Richmond, Va., the daughter of Esther (Levitan) and Albert Askin, a prominent Richmond financier. Sue was raised in privilege in Richmond and graduated from Ferry Hall, a girl’s boarding school in Lake Forest, Ill., in 1942. She entered The Ohio State University in Columbus that year.
She graduated Ohio State with a BA in education in 1946 and married Edward E. Siegler, MD that same year. As Dr. Siegler pursued his advanced medical training in Columbus, Cincinnati, Boston and Memphis, Sue focused her love and attention on raising their first two children, a son, Scott, and a daughter, Jo Ann. By 1954 she was also rearing her second daughter, Tracy.
The children remained close to their mother throughout her long life and were with her shortly before she died. When her cancer reached a critical stage, and death appeared imminent, she retired to her bedroom. She surprised her family the next morning by breezily asking for lunch at Corky and Lenny’s, a well-known delicatessen.
She had many and varied friendships from her Ohio State days onward; making friends and keeping them was a trait that gave her particular pleasure.
Her friends over 80 years loved her affectionate, acerbic wit and valued her strong opinions. Born in Virginia, raised in Judaism, a lifelong Ohioan, she eschewed all these identities. She was happy to be sui generis, her own unique creation. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Beloved wife of Dr. Edward Siegler (deceased); devoted mother of Scott (Claudia) Siegler of California, Jo Ann (Chuck) Silverman of New York and Tracy (Phil) Weintraub of California; loving grandmother of Andrew, Meredith, Charlie, Hank, Matthew and Julia (deceased); dear sister of Fred (Duffy) Askin MD of North Carolina.
Private services for family. Interment Mayfield Cemetery.
