Marilyn Klass Sigel, 83, passed away after a long illness on May 27, 2020. She was born Dec. 9, 1936, to Clara and Irving Klass in Dayton. With a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Miami University and a Bachelor of Science degree in education and a certificate in special education from The Ohio State University, Marilyn then taught at Chatham Elementary School and became a long-term substitute teacher, primarily in the Black River Local Schools.
She was vice president of Sigel Cattle Co. for 58 years located at Damar Farm in Homerville, Ohio. Devoted to her community, Marilyn was involved in many organizations, including as a board member. She was particularly active in the American Cancer Society, Black River PTO, Cub Scout leader, Eastern Stars, Homerville Ruritan Club, Black River Comedy Club, Temple B’nai Abraham sisterhood, Hadassah, Leadership Medina County and Gleaners. Marilyn was a philanthropist. She contributed to more than 50 charities, taught cooking and reading to the underprivileged and donated a room to Lodi Hospital’s emergency wing. Over the years, she also spearheaded many fundraisers for political candidates.
She is survived by her loving husband David of 58 years; three children, Elizabeth (Tim Bouchard) of Great Falls, Va., Thomas of Medina and Rozalind (David Kahn) of San Anselmo, Calif.; four grandchildren, Max and Jacob
Bouchard, and Clara and Mira Kahn; brother Donald (Harriet) Klass of Waynesville, Ohio; sister Joan Klass Levin of San Francisco, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Clara Klass, and sister, Barbara Klass Sokol.
Graveside services with burial were held at Agudath Achim Jewish Cemetery in Amherst Township with Rabbi Lauren Werber.
In memory of Marilyn, please donate to your favorite charity. Due to current conditions, the family will be sitting shiva privately, but welcomes visits at the home residence (12390 Wandel Road, Homerville, OH) throughout the summer from those who wish to pay respects.