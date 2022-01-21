Norman H. Sigel, beloved husband of Ilene "Dolly" (nee Silverman). Loving father of Dr. Eric (Elaine Shulman) Sigel and Glenn (Dr. Jessica) Sigel. Devoted grandfather of Mark, Matthew, Max, Ari, Tayla and Zev. Dear brother of David Sigel and the late Sara Braham; cherished son of the late Ruth and Max Sigel.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. (Masks and vaccinations are required). Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, shiva will be private.
Friends who wish may make donations in memory of Norman Sigel at the Cleveland Orchestra Education Programs (clevelandorchestra.com/donate) or the American Heart Association in support of congenital heart disease research (heart.org).
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Norman Sigel, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
