David Silk, born Oct. 4, 1957, beloved husband of Shari Silk (nee Mandell); devoted father of Justin, Alexander and Britney Silk, passed away Aug. 12, 2020.
David grew up in London, England, where he attended the City School of London, and would study to become a solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales. He moved to the U.S. in 1986 to work as a lawyer in New York City.
After he and Shari were married, they moved to Cleveland, where he became the first foreign legal consultant to have been licensed by the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio. David would go on to co-found his own law consulting firms, Silk & Co. and SGI Global Business Advisors LLC. He also became the Chairman Emeritus of the British American Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Region.
David had a fierce love for his family, and was voracious learner - subjects ranging from history to theater to astronomy. He loved conversing over meals with loved ones, making off the cuff jokes, and his daily 4 p.m. cup of tea.
