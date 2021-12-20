Marlene R. Sills (nee Ross), beloved wife of Ralph P. Sills. Loving mother Steven Sills, Larry (Janet) Sills, Alan (Michelle) Sills, Ronna (Michael) Harris and Michael (Soo Wai Eng) Sills. Devoted grandmother of Jason (Jennifer) Sills, Amanda Sills, Jenna (Brandon) Lewis Barker, Melissa (Nate) Siegel, Ethan Sills, Danielle Sills, Nicole (Matthew) Eakin and Parker Harris. Great-grandmother of Kylee, Kameron, Sophie, Ryan, Evie, Nora and Keira. Dear sister of Gail Powers and the late Dr. Eugene Ross.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at Zion Memorial Park.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Miracle City Hospice.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning Dec. 21 on YouTube (search “Marlene R. Sills Funeral Service”).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.