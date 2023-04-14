Sills, Ralph

Ralph P. Sills, beloved husband of the late Marlene (nee Ross). Loving father of Larry (Janet) Sills, Alan (Michelle) Sills, Ronna (Michael) Harris, Michael (Soo Wai Eng) Sills and the late Steven Sills. Devoted grandfather of Jason (Jennifer) Sills, Amanda Sills, Jenna (Brandon) Barker, Melissa (Nate) Siegel, Ethan Sills, Danielle (Adam Weber - fiance) Sills, Nicole (Matthew) Eakin and Parker Harris. Great-grandfather of Kylee, Kameron, Sophie, Ryan, Evie, Nora, Keira and Skyler.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. April 16 at the Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Family requests no visitation at the residences.
Friends who wish may contribute to Miracle City Hospice, 950 S. Hills Blvd. #100 Broadview Heights, OH. 44147.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it on April 17 by going to YouTube, under search enter: Ralph P. Sills Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.