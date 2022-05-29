Steven Dale Sills, beloved father of Jason (Jennifer) Sills and Amanda Sills. Devoted grandfather of Kylee and Kameron. Dear brother of Larry (Janet) Sills, Alan (Michelle) Sills, Ronna (Michael) Harris and Michael Sills (Soo-Wai Eng). Cherished son of Ralph and the late Marlene (nee Ross) Sills.
Graveside services will be held at noon May 29 at Zion Memorial Park. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence. Friends who wish may contribute to Ohio Fuzzy Pawz (Shihtzuresq@aol.com).
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it May 30 on YouTube (under search enter Steven Sills Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.