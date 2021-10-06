Charlotte M. Silver, beloved wife of Melvin L. Silver (of blessed memory), devoted mother of Monica Silver, Andrea J. Silver and Stephanie (Frank) Farinacci. Loving grandmother of Michelle (Joe) Kozlevcar, Holly (CJ) Calhoun, Alan Senderovitch, Katelynn (Sean) Dunn and Mickie Farinacci. Adored great-grandmother of Olivia, Mila and Evelyn.
Charlotte was a board of zoning administrative assistant at the University Heights Building Department for more than 30 years. After retirement, Charlotte fulfilled her lifelong dream and graduated from Ursuline College with a degree in political science and history at 79 years of age.
Services were held privately at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at shapirofuneral.com.
Donations in Charlotte’s name made be made to the Jewish Family Service Association (Care at Home Division) for their care through the years, or to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in honor of Charlotte’s love of cooking and feeding her family.