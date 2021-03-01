Esther R. Silver (nee Olgin), beloved wife of the late Edward L. Silver. Loving mother of Julie (Steven) Manning and Eric (Marcy) Silver. Devoted grandmother of Robyn (Aaron) Feldman, David (Erin) Silver, Lindsay Silver (Alex Wetzel, fiance), Sarah Manning and Molly Manning. Great-grandmother of Isaac. Dear sister of Betty (Jerome, deceased) Kramer, Gerald (Marilyn) Olgin and the late Fagi (Edward, deceased) Sheptow.
The family expresses appreciation to caregivers, Toni, Vanessia, Mina and Bennie.
Family services will be held at 2:30 p.m. March 2 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends are invited to view the service at 2:30 p.m. March 2 by going to fairmounttemple.org, click on live stream Mandel Sanctuary. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Esther and Edward Silver Ritual Fund c/o Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, the Gathering Place or the Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute.