Leslie Silver, age 71, of Maple Heights passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Leslie was born July 23, 1949 in Cleveland.
Beloved son of Mildred and Jerome Silver (both deceased); dear brother of Alan Silver, Marry (Marybeth Ayella) Silver of Pennsylvania and Arlene (Fred) Cook of Hudson; cherished uncle of Michael and Rachel Ayella-Silver, and Allison Cook.
Leslie graduated Shaker Heights High School in 1967 and then attended Ohio University. He was a charter member of the Marching 110 and played trombone. Leslie graduated from O.U. with his Bachelor’s degree becoming a teacher.
He served in the Peace Corps as an educator in Korea. Leslie learned to speak Korean and taught english to the students there.
Leaving the Peace Corps he became a teacher in the Cleveland School System He retired at age 48 and next became a teacher in the Maple Heights School System. Leslie also worked as an office manager for local construction firms.
Leslie also was a frequent visitor to the Waxman Chabad Center and often told his family he was going to visit the chabad.
Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to the Maple Heights Senior Center or the Maple Heights Public Library.
