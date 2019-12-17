Mildred “Millie” Silver (nee Wolkov), age 95, was born Jan. 28, 1924, and passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Jerome Silver; devoted mother of Leslie Silver, Alan Silver, Larry (Marybeth Ayella) Silver of Narberth, Pa., and Arlene (Fred) Cook of Hudson; loving grandmother of Michael Silver, Rachel Silver and Allison Cook; dear sister of Harold, Marvin and Sidney Wolkov (all deceased).
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery (Liberty Aid Section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The family will receive friends following burial until 5 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Sherry Park Apartments community room, 2201 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst.
Contributions are suggested to B’nai Brith (bnaibrith.org) or the Ohio Parkinson’s Foundation Northeast Region (ohparkinson.com).
To view this service at 10 a.m. Dec. 20, navigate to bitly.com/smallchapel.