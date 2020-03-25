Shirley Silver (nee Singer), born Aug. 11, 1924, passed away March 23, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Sam Silver. Loving mother of Nate Owen Acks (deceased) and Carol Sue Young. Devoted grandmother of Joshua Evan and Brandon Michael Acks. Dear sister of Jeanette Berman (deceased) and Donald Singer. Loving aunt, great aunt and cousin to many.
Shirley loved life and lived with a zest like no other. Not only did she have boundless energy, she was a true perfectionist. She lived a full and beautiful life and treasured her family and friends with all of her heart. She was passionate about her volunteer work and devoted to the Jewish War Veterans post 44. Shirley had a long time career as an office manager.
Private graveside services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. A future celebration of Shirley’s life will be announced.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.