Beverly Marlene Silverberg (Breindel Malka), born Jan. 15, 1933, in Salem, Ohio to Harry and Francis Goldberg, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, peacefully at home.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Benekohal of Savoy, Ill., granddaughters, Sara Benekohal of Bexley and Jaclyn Benekohal of Champaign, Ill.; sister, Sandy Wenzel of Parma Heights; brother, Jimmy Goldberg of Willoughby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Francis Goldberg; niece, Donna Wenzel; brothers, Jerry Leonard and Jack Barnett; her sister-in-law, Jeanne Stewart; and son-in-law, Terry Christensen.
Her father became ill and moved the family to Cleveland in 1943. He lost his battle to cancer in 1945. Her father was a cantor and sang at the services in Youngstown and where needed. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in the January class of 1951.
Beverly studied interior design and worked in the carpet and floor covering business for 29 years for Lou Klassman, Herman Frank, Art Gelbart and Joey Pearl. She met and became friends with some of Cleveland’s finest interior designers. While working with Herman Frank, she planned a major art event that was held at Cleveland Museum of Art.
She loved her family and held holiday gatherings. She took care and set her table with china and cloth napkins and was known for her chicken soup, brisket, orange chicken, noodle kugel and pineapple Jell-O that were family favorites.
In 2002, she moved to Champaign, Ill., to be near her daughter and grandchildren.
Beverly called herself shy, yet she was made many close friendships in Champaign that she cherished from the condo at Evergreen Square and when she moved to Parkview. While living in The Villages in Florida, she made friends with the neighbors in Fenney that continued when she returned to Illinois. She loved to entertain and have friends over for tea.
Beverly loved football and she was a loyal Cleveland Browns fan. She knew all about the players, teams and coaches. She remained a loyal Browns fan even after moving to Illinois.
Beverly loved music and the arts. She was an avid reader. Mary Higgins Clark was her favorite author. She collected all of her books and would re-read them. She loved Victoria Magazine, and saved her issues. She collected cookbooks and loved to bake. She baked for family and friends. She was very creative and wrote poems and songs. She loved flowers and loved to garden. She decorated for the seasons and holidays. She named her garden statuary and special items giving them a story and an identity.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 15, which would have been her 90th birthday, for family.