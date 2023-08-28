Silverberg, Gary

Gary H. Silverberg, born Feb. 2, 1937, passed away Aug. 25, 2023 at the age of 86.
Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Edelman). Loving father of Marc (Karen) Silverberg and Jodi Forschmiedt. Devoted grandfather of Ethan, Devyn and Jamie. Dear brother of Ruth (Marc) Koblentz and the late Norton Silverberg. Cherished companion of Barb Kupar.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association.
