Ted Silverberg, 85, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, with his beloved wife of 60 years Natalie at his side. Ted is also survived by his adoring daughters, Lisa (Rob) Zimmerman and Gwen Callender (Jeff Katz); loving grandchildren Talia and Lilli Zimmerman, and Nathan and Maxwell Callender; and his dear siblings, Dan Silverberg (Linda Rocker) and Judy Vida (Peter Gray).
Ted was born to Morris and Selma Kritzer Silverberg on April 9, 1936. A standout two-way football tackle and member of BAT fraternity at Cleveland Heights High School, Ted added to his crew of lifelong friends at Miami University in Oxford, where he graduated as a proud brother of ZBT fraternity.
Ted co-owned Star Foods, a food brokerage company. But his true passions were family, friends and love of learning. Ted overcame a serious biking injury in 1987 and literally willed himself to walk again. His determination, perseverance, and good cheer earned the admiration of all who knew him.
A private graveside service was held. A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at a later date.
Charitable contributions in honor of Ted’s memory can be made to Miami University or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.