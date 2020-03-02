Bernard “Barney” Louis Silverblatt, 96, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020, in Peabody, Mass.
Barney was born on May 19, 1923, in Ambridge, Pa. He loved all sports, but his true passions were tennis and golf that he played into his 90’s. In 1940, while studying at Carnegie Institute of Technology, he enlisted in ROTC and in 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served as a pilot in World War II. He flew B-24’s based in England and was extremely proud of his service to the country.
After the war, Barney finished his education, graduated from Carnegie Tech with a master’s degree, and ultimately joined Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he had a successful career that spanned 27 years designing nuclear power plants resulting in multiple awards and patents. For 96 years Barney lived and loved his life to its fullest. His friends and family adored him. He will be sorely missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Barney is survived by his wife, of 67 years, Rhoda (Unger), daughters Carrie Silverblatt Penman (Jon Roseman), Jane Silverblatt (Robert Platt). Grandchildren, Rachel McCaughan, Samuel McCaughan, Benjamin McCaughan, Ana Penman-Aguilar (Alfredo), Robert Penman, Jill Penman Myers (Andrew), Samuel Roseman, Carly Platt and Katie Platt. Great Grandchildren, Philip, Elliot and Nora Myers. Barney is also survived by a niece and four nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of Barney’s life from 5 to 9 p.m. March 3 at the home of Jane and Rob Platt, 7020 South Woodland Road in Chagrin Falls.
Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery near Pittsburgh.