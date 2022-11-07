Samuel Silverman, dearly beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Jacobs), passed away Nov. 7, 2022.
Devoted father of Mark Silverman (Lorie Gelb) and Ronald Silverman; cherished grandfather of Shelby Silverman (Erick Nawrocki), Robin (Brad) Kleinman, Jason Silverman and Arielle Silverman; loving great-grandfather of Naomi, Nathan, Fern and Lucy.
Private family services will be held at noon Nov. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Family will receive friends following services from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Family suggests contributions to Menorah Park.
Sam was a World War II Army Veteran and lived a healthy life to 105.
Arrangements under the direction Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.