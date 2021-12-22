Samuel Joseph Silverman, 77, of Lyndhurst, passed away Dec. 17, 2021.
He was born on April 27, 1944, and named after his father, Samuel Silverman. Sam never met his father, as the elder Sam died three months earlier during his military service. This was why when growing up, Sam went by the nickname “Butchy” instead of his namesake. Sam’s mother, Dora (nee Wasserstrom, deceased) remarried and soon had a daughter, Sandra Beck Wessler (deceased), with her second husband. Young Sam bonded strongly with his sister with one noted exception, when he traded her for some mice with a kid down the street. His mother made him rescind the transaction made on Edmonton Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. In the 1950s, he worked in his stepfather’s fish store and with him as a jobber, refilling record displays. It was here that he developed his fondness for early rock ‘n’ roll and mastered the skill of knowing all the details of a 45 based on the title, telling you the performer, the design of the record label and what was on the flip side.
Sam graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1962, and with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Cleveland State University in 1966. He married Ann Levin in September 1966 and they had one son, Eric J. Silverman. Professionally, Sam worked for several firms within the paint, hardware, and lawn and garden industries, with over 25 years as a manufacturer’s representative. He and his wife traveled extensively, and his home office was filled with ephemera and mementos of roadside Americana, along with prints by his favorite artist, Edward Hopper.
Funeral services will be private with a memorial to be held in spring 2022.
Donations can be made to the Heights Band and Orchestra Parent Organization (BOPO) which supports the instrumental music program at Cleveland Heights High School.