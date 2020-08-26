Shirley Silversteen was born May 16, 1922, and passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 21, 2020, at age 98.
Adored daughter of Mollie (nee Garber) and Eugene Nolish; beloved wife for 68 years to the late Donald Silversteen; loving devoted mother to Jeff (Pat) Silversteen of Surprise, Ariz., and Lynn (Paul) Millet; dearest loving grandmother to David (Kelly) Millet, Debbie (Jim) Weisman, Amey (Mike) Piks and Aaron Greenlee. Adoring great-grandmother cherished by Matt, Rachael and Evan Weisman, Jacob and Talia Millet, Caleb, Abigail and Brandon Piks; devoted and dear sister to the late Merton (Lennie) Nolish.
Shirley was a very nice, sweet, kind woman with a beautiful smile, always happy and content. She had quick sense of humor, full of fun, laughter and joy. Shirley grew up on Ivydale Road and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1940 with her five closest girlfriends, who all remained lifelong friends.
Donald was the love of her life, and they married on Jan. 4, 1942. Shirley and Don had a long, happy, loving life together. They enjoyed music and were great dancers. They shared great times with all the friends they met along the way in Columbus, Lorain and back to the east side of Cleveland where all of Shirley’s family lived.
She was a credit manager for 18 years in Lorain and for 35 years with Kronheim’s Furniture. As empty nesters, they loved to travel with family and close friends and enjoyed spending a month in Scottsdale, Ariz., every year with her brother and her cousins. Shirley’s husband and son loved baseball, and Shirley watched all the Cleveland Indians games with Don, and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball because that was her favorite.
She loved to curl up in a chair and read two or three books a week. Since she was 13 years old, her favorite game was mahjong, and she was an excellent player, winning too often. At the age of 90, she played in her first mahjong tournament and took second place. She baked the best pies, just like her mother, Mollie, and especially loved baking her grandchildren’s favorite cookies. For 70 years she made delicious sponge cakes for Passover, but at age 94, she sat with her eldest great-grandson, Matthew, and he listened to her skillful directions as he baked his first sponge cake.
Shirley’s greatest joy and happiest moments was spending time with her family, who she deeply loved. Her grandson David was born on her 50th birthday, and every year the two of them went out to lunch to celebrate. For 21 years, she had a special love connection with her great-grandchildren, enjoying and sharing in so many of their activities, holidays together, visits and phone calls. She was so devoted to her family that she willed herself to live a long life. Shirley was resilient, courageous and remained optimistic, especially during the last year and a half of her life. Her family will always cherish the beautiful memories and she will forever be in our hearts.
The family is very appreciative of the loving care provided in her last year of life by her caregivers Lorraine, Rose, Lesha, Tamia, Aisha, and Leslie. We are most grateful to Dr. Scott Feudo for his care over the past 30 years.
Contributions are suggested to Caregiver’s Support at Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122.