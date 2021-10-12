Gary Silverstein, 60, of Cleveland, beloved son of Bernice Silverstein and the late Carl Silverstein. Dear brother of Michelle (Evan) Brown and the late Jill (Gary) Williams. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Family will receive visitors after the service until 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Evan Brown, 15740 Gamekeepers Trail in Novelty.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.