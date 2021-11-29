Lois Y. Silverstein, age 84, of Twinsburg passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. Lois was born Nov. 5, 1937.
Devoted mother of Daniel (Marlene) Silverstein of Twinsburg, Marty Silverstein, and Teri (Jeff) Jordan of Delaware; loving grandmother of Michael (Becki) Silverstein and Brian (S.O. Amanda Look) Silverstein; cherished great-grandmother Jake, Layla, Harry and Lily; dear sister of Geraldine Sassler and Miriam Horwitz (both deceased); beloved aunt and cousin.
Funeral services for Lois were held Nov. 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Committal services followed at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Contributions in memory of Lois are suggested to the Humane Society of Delaware County (hsdcohio.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Silverstein family.