Mildred R. Silverstein (nee Rothkopf), beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Marsha Silverstein and Barbara (Ken) Feldman. Devoted grandmother of Alexa (Jonathan) Teich, Blake Forman and Aaron Feldman. Dear sister of the late Bernard and William Rothkopf. Cherished aunt.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family and friends who cannot attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Mildred R. Silverstein, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services until 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the residence of Marlene and Ron Fleeman, 31345 Elm Hill Drive in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish National Fund.