Sheldon A. Silverstein, 91, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away Jan. 13, 2021. He was born Jan. 17, 1929.
Sheldon was the beloved husband of Beverly Silverstein for 69 years; and the devoted father of Nelson Silverstein and Claudia (Frank) Daddario. He was the best grandfather to Jennifer (Glenn) Frates and Joseph Daddario; and was a dear, devoted great-grandfather to Cecilia and Liam Frates. He was a dear brother to Marilyn (Gerald) Adelstein and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia (Al) Resnick; his parents, Charles and Bernice Silverstein, and great-granddaughter, Sadie Frates.
Sheldon was a proud graduate of Case Western Reserve in Cleveland and later owned and operated Cedar-Lee Radio and Television until 1976. He moved to Sarasota in 1982 and worked at Malco Industries until his death.
Sheldon was very active in the Jewish War Veterans Paul Rosenblum Post No. 44 and was a past commander. Strong in his faith, Sheldon was an active member of Temple Beth Sholom, even beginning the only daily minyan in the area. He also arranged for the temple to sponsor a Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day.
He was an avid stamp collector, but above all else, there was nothing Sheldon loved more than spending time with his family. He was much loved and will be dearly missed.
Private funeral services were held Jan. 15.
Donations may be made to Temple Beth Sholom or Aviva Campus for Senior Life.