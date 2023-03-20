Barbara Jean Simkoff (nee Berman), of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., (formerly of Beachwood), died peacefully after a brief illness on March 17, 2023.
She was married for 61 years to the love of her life Sheldon (deceased) and was a devoted mother to Joel Simkoff (Fern Feldman-Simkoff), Howard Simkoff and Lauren (John) Annunziata. She cherished each of her grandchildren, Aaron (Laurel) Simkoff, Jonathan (Natalie) Simkoff, Bailey (Jordan) Wilkinson, Rachel (Parker) Ainsworth, Leah Simkoff and Jason Annunziata. She felt blessed that she was able to dance at four of her grandchildren’s weddings and adored her beautiful great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Madison Simkoff. She was the daughter of Harry and Leah Berman and the sister of Shirleen Pevaroff and Alan Berman, all who preceded her in death.
Barbara had a passion for playing bridge, tennis and golf, and attending theater with her friends. She was a classy lady, always dressed fine and would exclaim “I’ve had a good life”.
A private graveside service will be held March 22 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 22 at The Village Clubhouse in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may make contributions to a charity of their choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.