Howard Louis Simkoff, 65, passed away Aug. 13, 2023.
He was the beloved son of Barbara and Sheldon Simkoff (of blessed memory). After graduating from Beachwood High School in 1976, Howard founded a successful home security systems company. In his later years, he moved to Florida so he could support his aging parents.
Howard enjoyed skydiving, classic rock, target shooting, playing Texas Hold ‘em and riding his motorcycle. He hated vegetables and loved family.
He is survived by his cherished daughters, Bailey (Jordan) Wilkenson and Leah Simkoff; special friend, Barbara Cook Simkoff; loving brother Joel Simkoff (Fern Feldman-Simkoff); sister, Lauren (John) Annunziata; adoring nephews, Aaron (Laurel) Simkoff, Jonathan (Natalie) Simkoff and Jason Annunziata; niece, Rachel (Parker) Ainsworth; great-nieces, Charlotte and Madison Simkoff; and great-nephew, Lyndon Ainsworth.
Contributions in his memory may be made to any local food bank.