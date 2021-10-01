Sally Joan Simms (nee Olevitch), beloved wife of the late Harvey Mitchell Simms. Loving mother of Joseph Stephen (Susan) Simms, Edward Phillip (Julia) Simms and Charles Owen (Daniela) Simms. Cherished grandmother of Emma, Michelle, Jonathan, Maxwell, Spencer and Jack. Devoted sister of Michael Olevitch, and loving cousin of James (Selina) Fein, Sybil (Larry) Stern, Ellen (Norm) Rosenbaum, Ava (Barry) Ehrlich and Hedy (Barry) Ehrlich. Devoted caretaker of at least twelve dogs and three cats throughout her life, and defender of all animals.
Sally was also a talented jewelry maker and artist who loved the Native American culture and often depicted Native American scenes and animals in her artwork.
Family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Service will begin at 3 p.m., and will be live-streamed. Visit bkbmc.com for the online access.
Additional visitation at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel following the service.
Interment will be private.
Contributions are suggested to the Rescue Village or the Summit County Humane Society.