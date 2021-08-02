Harlan Marx Simon, of Lyndhurst, passed away July 30, 2021. He was 90. Harlan was born on Feb. 24, 1931 in Cleveland to Isadore and Reada Simon. He was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and earned his Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University.
Harlan, Dad, Papa was an amazing, dedicated, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandpa. He enjoyed spending time with all his kids and grandkids, never missing a concert, sporting event, graduation or milestone. He had a long, fulfilling 30-year career as a lawyer with NASA. He and Sally spent 65 wonderful years together and enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, bridge, golf, biking and hiking. Harlan was a member of Temple Emanu El and was active with the Temple Emanu El Brotherhood.
Beloved husband of Sally (nee Netler). Loving father of Michelle (Alan) Sills, Ken Simon, Caryn (Barry) Hersch and Jill (Mike) Stovsky. Devoted grandfather of Danielle Sills, Nicole (Matt) Sills Eakin, Cole Hersch, Brock Hersch, Lexi Stovsky, Matthew Stovsky and Tyler Stovsky. Great-grandfather of Keria Eakin. Dear brother of the late Babbette Simon Whitman.
Services will be held Thursday, August 5 at 1 p.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (Masks are required). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Family and friends who cannot attend the service may view Thursday, August 5 at 1 p.m. by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll to obituaries, click on the obituary of Harlan Simon, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends at the residence of Jill and Mike Stovsky, 25525 Halburton Rd. Beachwood. Following services and interment until 9 p.m., and Friday 6-9 p.m. (vaccinated people only).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Hope Hospice of Southwest Florida.