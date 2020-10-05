Larry Simon, a Holocaust Survivor. Beloved husband of Zelda (nee Wiesel). Loving father of Allan Simon, Elaine (Sandy Leff) Yasinow and Rodney (Tracey) Simon. Devoted grandfather of Jacob, Bradley, Meghan, Spencer and Trevor. Dear brother of the late Sophie Land and Rose Heiman.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Zion Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 CDC restrictions, family requests no visitation at the residence. Friends who wish may contribute to the Kol Israel Foundation.
To participate in a Zoom broadcast, visit bkbmc.com, select "Obituaries," select "Larry Simon," scroll down to "Livestream" and select "join livestream."