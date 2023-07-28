Lori Simon, born Aug. 25, 1955, passed away July 28, 23.
BDE (Besiyata Dishmaya). Graveside funeral for Lori Simon, A”H, will be at 4:30 p.m. July 28 at Workmen’s Circle Cemetery, located at West 50th and Theota Avenues in Parma.
Nate Simon, Gary Simon and Dorothea Cahan will be sitting shiva July 28, before Shabbos, at 6:30 to 7 p.m. at 14500 E. Carroll Blvd. in University Heights.
Shiva information for next week will be announced after Shabbos at www.ClevelandJewishFunerals.com
Services conducted by Cleveland Jewish Funerals.