Roz Simon, 74, of Madison, Wis., passed away Oct. 16, 2021.
Born Oct. 30, 1946, in Cheb, Czechoslovakia, to Holocaust survivors Sanford and Helen Simon (both now deceased), Roz immigrated with her family to Cleveland when she was a young child.
After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, Roz moved to Madison as an undergraduate and became a lifelong student. She received her Bachelor of Science, Master of Science in social work and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Wisconsin, and her Doctor of Psychology degree from the University of Denver. Roz had three separate careers – social work, law and psychology. At the time of her retirement, she was a psychologist for the Denver state prison system as well as in private practice. After retiring, she returned to Madison.
She was also a lifelong activist for the rights of women, children and families.
Roz is survived by her brother, Jerry (Saundra) Simon of Charlotte, N.C.; niece, Elyse Simon; nephew, Steven (Whitney) Simon; great-niece, Daliah; and
great-nephew, Nathan. In addition to her parents, Roz was predeceased by her former husband, Jeffrey Golden.
Virtual funeral services were held Oct. 24 in Madison.