Alan Sims, 88, was born Nov. 8, 1933, and passed away July 2, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of the late Judith Sims (nee Epstein). Loving father of Leslie (Joseph) Schulman, Brian Sims (Kim Goldhamer, fiance) and Cathy (Bob) Rothschild. Devoted grandfather of Dana (Garrett) Kuczynski, Zack (Hannah) Schulman, and Jacob, Rachel and Kayla Rothschild. Great-grandfather of Amelia and Asher. Dear brother of the late Philip Sims and Roma Shapiro.
A graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law, he served in the National Guard for three years and the U.S. Army Reserve for another three years. He was a lifelong attorney and a partner at Ulmer & Berne LLP. Alan was a member of Oakwood Country Club and The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Alan was an avid tennis player, even with two new hips, He also enjoyed the theater, symphony and keeping up with current events.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. July 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. July 7, and from 2 to 4 p.m. July 8 at the residence, 14 Stratford Ct. (located in the Village), in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it on live stream on 12:30 p.m. July 7 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Alan Sims, click on his obituary and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.