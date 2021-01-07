Judith Sims (nee Epstein), 85, of Beachwood, died Jan. 5, 2021. Judy was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Youngstown to Bess and William Epstein.
She was a graduate of The Ohio State University. She taught at Northwood Elementary until the birth of her first child then continued to teach Sunday School at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami for 37 years.
Judy enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Her favorite activities included the theater, water aerobics, playing mahjong, bridge and she always enjoyed a good book. She was very active and walked every day even in her later years.
Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Alan; devoted mother of Leslie (Joe) Schulman, Brian (Kim Goldhamer) Sims and Cathy (Bob) Rothschild; loving grandmother of Dana (Garrett) Kuczynski, Zack (Hannah Leeman) Schulman, Jake Rothschild, Rachel Rothschild and Kayla Rothschild; cherished great-grandmother of Amelia Kuczynski; dear sister of Karen (Larry, deceased) London and Arlene Knell (deceased); dearest sister-in-law of Leonard Knell and Roma (Richard, deceased) Shapiro.
Private funeral services for family with burial in Mayfield Cemetery.
To view the funeral webcast, more details to come.
The family requests no visitation at the home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Sims family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.