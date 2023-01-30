Donald Singer, beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Smuckler), passed away Jan. 30, 2023.
Loving father of Nita Ellen (Glenn, deceased) Torch, Linda (Michael) Shubert and the late Cynthia Singer. Devoted grandfather of Marissa (Ed) Hastie, Janiene (Garrett) Bohannon, Sean (Julia) Shubert and Lauren (Kenneth) Werman. Great-grandfather of Edward, Henry, Anneliese, Ayden, Isaac, Ethan, Eli and Max. Dear brother of the late Shirley Silver and Jeanette Berman.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Donald Singer, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 following the services and interment at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2, 1012 Bunker Drive, #103 in Fairlawn.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.