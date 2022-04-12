Edwin Z. Singer, 91, passed away on April 12, 2022. He was born Aug. 4, 1930, in Cleveland, to Harry Singer and Frieda Friedman Singer.
Ed was married to the love of his life, Naomi Greenfield Singer, for 68 glorious years before her death in December 2021.
Ed is survived by his children Harry (Geri Smith) Singer, Phillip (Ann) Singer and Diane (Jeff Ehrbar) Singer, along with grandchildren Julia (Max Doolittle) Singer, Ryan Singer, Miriam (Derrick) Schmitz, Deborah (Matthew Wargo) Singer, Gregory Singer, Reid (James Werner) Singer and Eli Z. Ehrbar; great-grandchildren, Sarah Schmitz and Henry Wargo; sister-in-law, Laura Greenfield Berick; two nieces and six nephews.
Ed grew up in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Along with his brother-in-law, Joe Felber, and close friend Dave Wiggins, he founded Mr. Wiggs Department Stores in 1956 and Arrow Distributing Company in 1977. Mr. Wiggs was an early and successful participant in the discount department store industry and Arrow grew to become one of the country’s largest distributors of pre-recorded music and movies. Ed served on the Board of Directors of Pioneer Standard Electronics and Seaway Food Town for many years and was a founding investor in Cleveland Magazine.
Ed lived a life of giving back to his community, admired that quality in others and modeled that quality for his family. He held many leadership roles in the community including at Menorah Park, the Menorah Park Foundation, Council Gardens and the Cleveland Jewish Cemetery Commission. He was also a former member of the Orange School Board. He was a member of Oheb Shalom Temple in Sandusky, Ohio and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Cleveland.
Ed pursued his personal interests with a passion; such interests included golf, tennis, attending Cleveland Orchestra concerts, mechanical bank collecting and good wine. From 1979 through 2021, he annually hosted friends at a holiday party at The Union Club of Cleveland which included the famous dreidel spinning contest. With close friend Oliver Emerson, he started the prestigious “Toutes les Marbles” doubles tennis tournament at the Cleveland Racquet Club, an event they won many times. Upon retirement, Naomi and he traveled extensively, and he especially enjoying their extended stays in France and England. They were among those who “came from away” when they made an unplanned visit to Newfoundland in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Ed brought intelligence, consideration, foresight and unrelenting optimism to everything he did in life, including with his family, business, and civic involvements. That optimism allowed him to face and battle the degenerative brain disease (PSP) that so challenged him over the last decade of his life, while continuing to remain positively engaged in the lives of his family, friends and community. His family will miss him terribly, but his memory is and will remain a blessing and inspiration.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Eileen Beth; a beloved sister, Shirley Singer Felber; and brother-in-law, Joseph Felber.
The family would like to extend its thanks to Betty Walck, Eva Anders and the other caregivers who lovingly helped care for Naomi and Ed during the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Menorah Park Foundation, The Temple-Tifereth Israel or Rossy PSP Center c/o UNH Foundation (UHNfoundation.ca/tribute).
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 14 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. April 14 by going to The Temple’s website (ttti.org), select live stream and then select chapel.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. April 14 the Mayfield Country Club, 1545 Sheridan Road in South Euclid. Masks are required.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.