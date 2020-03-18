Elizabeth “Liz” Singer (nee Schey) passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, at age 90 with family present. Elizabeth was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Vienna, Austria.
Liz immigrated to the United States when she was 9 years old from a small town just outside of Vienna during World War II. The important people in her life include her marriage of 43 years to Joe Singer (deceased); her three children, Pat Singer Kahn (Bob), Alice Singer Antal (Art) and Edward Marc Singer (Beth). She constantly supported her two talented grandchildren, Ian (Amber) Kahn and Rebecca Antal Mutschler (Larry). She cherished her parents, Ignatz and Malvine Schey (deceased) and brother Manny (deceased).
Education was a key part of her life. Liz earned her Masters of Library Science degree from Kent State University in 1966. She enjoyed being a librarian in the Cleveland Public Schools and at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland; where she influenced students to love to read. Liz also taught Sunday school at Park Synagogue for 30 years.
Liz gave back to the Cleveland community before moving to Austin, Texas, as an active, life member of NA’AMAT USA and a member of National Council of Jewish Women. She also volunteered at the Montefiore Snack Shop. Socializing, her favorite pastime, was shared at luncheons, mahjong and bridge games and vacationing with very close friends. Liz loved to bake. Her ‘Death by Chocolate’ and brisket traveled from Cleveland to Wellsboro, Pa., to Austin.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m. March 20 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, contribute to Hospice Austin (hospiceaustin.org) or Park Synagogue (parksynagogue.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Singer family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, (800) 448-2210.