Gloria A. Singer, 81, of Beachwood passed away Nov. 25, 2020 at Montefiore.
Gloria was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 13, 1939, to Jack and Laura (Tamers) Marshall. She grew-up in San Mateo, Calif., where she met Gerson Singer, who was in the U.S. Navy at that time. After Gerson’s discharge, they moved to Harrisburg, Pa., and started a family.
Gloria was a homemaker who occasionally worked as an office clerk. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who put family before all else.
Gloria is preceded by her husband Gerson; her parents, Jack and Laura Marshall; and her daughter-in-law, Shari B. Singer. She is survived by her sons, Robert Singer of Solon and Steven Singer of Dover, Pa.; her daughter, Kara Fillman of Winter Springs, Fla.; her brother, James Marshall of Wilmington, Del.; and her beloved grandchildren, Breane, Sarah, Samantha and Zachary; and two great-grandchildren, as well as many other beloved family and friends.
There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Beth El Cemetery in Harrisburg. In keeping with current health guidelines, attendees are encouraged to exercise proper precautions including the wearing of face coverings and appropriate social distancing.
In lieu of flowers/food, contributions can be made to the Shari B. Singer Charitable Fund by contacting Robert Singer at rsinger@rndcredits.com.
Services have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA.
