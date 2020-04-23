Maxine “Max” Singer (nee Berger), 86, passed away on February 23, 2020 at her home in Beachwood.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 7, 1933, Max was daughter of the late Samuel and Adeline Berger and beloved wife of 45 years to the late Robert Singer. She is survived by her companion of 21 years, Eugene Singer of University Hts.; sister Priscilla (Ira) Kleinberg (nee Berger) of Long Island, N.Y.; daughter Nancy Singer Frazier of Cleveland Heights, sons Glen (Nettie) Singer of Tulsa, Okla. and Stuart (Emily) Singer of Charleston S.C.; grandchildren Noah Frazier, Amy Singer, Stephanie (Michael) Singer, Jacqueline Singer, Andrew (Sarah) Singer; and great-grandchildren Ben, Taylor, and Talia.
Maxine grew up in Long Island before eventually moving to Beachwood in 1974, where she completed her B.A. in accounting at Cleveland State University and became a registered CPA. She was active in various civic organizations and enjoyed travel, theater, cooking and socializing with many.
All those she interacted with benefited from her radiant smile and warm disposition, and she will be greatly missed.
A funeral was held in Long Island on Feb. 27, 2020.
Donations can be made in her name to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland: jfsa-cleveland.org/donation-form. Please choose the “Summer Campership” designation.